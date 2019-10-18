U.S. Marshals find, arrest Madison homicide suspect in Mississippi

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a Madison homicide suspect in Mississippi, officials said.

An updated incident report said authorities arrested Larence G. Thomas, 37, on Friday.

Police said Thomas was one of the two suspects related to the murder of a Sun Prairie man last month.

