News

U.S. Marshals find, arrest Madison homicide suspect in Mississippi

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 04:32 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:36 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a Madison homicide suspect in Mississippi, officials said.

An updated incident report said authorities arrested Larence G. Thomas, 37, on Friday.

Police said Thomas was one of the two suspects related to the murder of a Sun Prairie man last month. 

