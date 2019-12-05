US marshals arrest wanted Fitchburg man accused of violent domestic abuse incident

Fitchburg Police Department

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A wanted Fitchburg man accused of a violent domestic abuse incident has been found and arrested, police said.

According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, a United States Marshals Service Task Force arrested Allen C. Artis Jr., 30, in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Artis on Nov. 26 on three domestic violence-related charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and aggravated battery. Officials said the charges are due to an incident that happened Nov. 14.

Investigators from Fitchburg police gathered information on Artis' location and asked the United States Marshals Service to arrest him.

Artis was taken to the Milwaukee House of Correction, where he awaits transfer to Dane County.

