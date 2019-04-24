News

U.S. marshals arrest man wanted for Beloit shooting at Rooney's Pub

BELOIT, Wis. - U.S. marshals have arrested the man wanted for a shooting at Rooney's Pub in Beloit earlier this month. 

On Wednesday morning, Beloit police said Daniel T. Blackshear, 26, was arrested in Indianapolis for the shooting. 

The shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. on April 14, sent a 35-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

