Verona's school board met Wednesday to determine whether to fire the district's security director who has been charged with hitting a student last month.

VERONA, Wis. -- The Verona school board has decided to not fire the district's security director, who was charged with hitting a student at the district's high school last month. 

The board began meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss security director Corey Saffold's future with the district. The meeting concluded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, after some time was spent behind closed doors. 

Video shows an altercation between the Verona Area School District's security director, Corey Saffold, and a student at Verona Area High School. NOTE: This video does not contain audio.

