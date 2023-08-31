UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for woman last seen in Greenfield Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENFIELD, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning in Greenfield, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.Kristin Gnatowski was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on South Greenbrook Terrace in Greenfield. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alzheimer's Disease Silver Alert Kristin Gnatowski Greenfield Greenfield Police Department Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments Packers going with untested kicker and punter, with both set to make NFL debuts Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday 'You have a friend in the White House': Jill Biden praises teachers during Dane County visit FBI shares aged photos of Sterling Hall bombing suspect more than 50 years later Latest News UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for woman last seen in Greenfield Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday FEMA awards Madison $6M for flood mitigation efforts following 2018 storms Free bucket hats for first 7,500 students to enter Camp Randall Saturday Labor Day to bring service changes for Madison buses More News