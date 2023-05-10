MADISON, Wis. -- Investigators are still trying to determine what caused an explosion on Madison's west side that injured four people and displaced more than 20 others Tuesday night, but a propane source inside a home's garage may be to blame, the city's fire department said Wednesday evening.
The explosion happened just before 6 p.m. at the Windsor Condominiums at the corner of Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive. The impact of the blast blew out doors and windows from surrounding homes, scattering debris across the area.
In an update Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department said the building that exploded housed eight condo units, and a neighboring eight-unit building was also damaged. Between the two buildings, a total of 21 people were displaced.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said in an update Wednesday evening its "leading hypothesis is that the explosion is traced to a propane source located within the garage" and that it was not intentional.
Of the four people who were injured in the blast, three took themselves to the hospital for treatment. The fourth person was taken there by the Madison Fire Department. Nobody was killed. Three pets were rescued from the affected buildings and were not hurt.
Crews were able to determine by 10:30 p.m. that nobody was still trapped inside the building.
Fire officials say 19 crews responded to the explosion and worked together to stabilize the scene, and crews from MG&E were able to determine that other people living in the area were safe.
Gammon Road was closed for much of Tuesday night while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic on one of the west side's busiest roads reopened overnight in time for the morning commute, but officials urged people not to slow down and try to get a closer look at the damage as they continued their investigative work Wednesday.
The investigation into the explosion's cause is "anticipated to remain ongoing for some time," the fire department said.
Crews have worked to stabilize the most heavily-damaged parts of the building so they can safely get inside and try to figure out what led to the explosion. People in the area told News 3 Now they smelled gas, but as of Wednesday an official cause for the explosion has not yet been determined.
Fire officials say they do not yet have a dollar estimate on how much damage was done by the explosion.
MADISON, Wis. -- Utility officials in Madison say their crews did not detect any gas leaks in the area of an explosion that damaged two buildi…
The American Red Cross said eight of its volunteers responded to the scene Tuesday night to help those displaced.
Currently, the organization is helping five households with temporary lodging and other needs. It did not have a timeline Wednesday as to how long those households would need assistance.
Volunteers are still assessing the situation to see if the Red Cross can help in other ways, public affairs volunteer Dan Schillinger said.
'I just froze there'
Those who live near the scene told News 3 Now they're still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.
Dolma Tsering heard the explosion and couldn't believe how close it was to her home.
"I didn't know what I was supposed to do," she said. "I just froze there."
Tsering's home was one of those damaged by the blast.
"We had a bunch of pictures and portraits up and they all like fell to the ground and glass was everywhere," she said. ""My mom also had some china up, displayed in our kitchen, and that all fell, crashed."
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who represents the area where the explosion happened, said city leaders will do what they can to support those who lost their homes.
"What we'll be looking at now is how to support the individuals that are still here, those who will be traumatized by what happened, and just showing up," she said.