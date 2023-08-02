Madison
Digital Producer
Reporter
Multiple police departments are investigating an attempted robbery turned shooting in Marshall.
MARSHALL, Wis. -- The Marshall Police Department has released the name of the man charged with shooting at officers Wednesday night.
21-year-old Jeremy Wilz is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, robbery, substantial battery, carrying a concealed weapon, and more.
Police said this is still and active investigation and there is no current threat to the public.
Officers were called to Caps and Cork Liquor Store at 518 Plaza Drive near Highway 19 just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Marshall Police Department.
Prior to the officers arriving on scene, there was a fight between Wilz and store clerk. Wilz then fled from the scene where he was later located by Marshall Police.
When Marshall Police tried to arrest the him, he ran from officers and fired a round at an officer. The officer was not struck by the gunshot.
Multiple agencies were called to assist in finding Wilz. He was later found in a residential area just after 9 p.m. and taken into custody.
