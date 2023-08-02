Madison
MARSHALL, Wis. -- Multiple police departments are investigating an attempted robbery turned shooting in Marshall.
Officers were called to Caps and Cork Liquor Store at 518 Plaza Drive near Highway 19 just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Marshall Police Department.
Prior to the officers arriving on scene, there was a fight between the suspect and store clerk. The suspect then fled from the scene where he was later located by Marshall Police.
When Marshall Police tried to arrest the suspect, he ran from officers and fired a round at an officer. The officer was not struck but the gunshot.
Multiple agencies were called to assist in finding the suspect. He was later located in a residential area just after 9 p.m. and taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation by both the Marshall Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
This report is breaking; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.
