Man shot at Shake the Lake released from hospital

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said the 20-year-old man who was shot after the Shake the Lake fireworks has been treated and released from the hospital.

An updated incident report said the man and the shooter got in a physical altercation before the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds.

A Madison Fire Department vehicle was also struck with a bullet.

Officers previously said the people involved knew each other, and this was not a random act.

Police are not saying if someone has been arrested or if they're looking for a suspect.

Once shots were heard, thousands of people in the crowd took off running and multiple people were injured in the aftermath. A police officer also injured his leg.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval and City Attorney Mike May have a press conference planned for 2 p.m. on Monday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.