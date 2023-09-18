MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple people were injured Sunday night, one with potentially life threatening injuries, following an incident at the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle on Madison's west side, according to police.
Madison Police officers responded to a weapons offense at about 10:22 p.m. after multiple people called reporting a large fight outside and hearing a gunshot.
Officers arrived and found several people with injuries they believe are a result of the disturbance. The Madison Police Department says one of the people injured has potentially life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
In an update Monday morning, police told News 3 Now that officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Monday, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
As police continued to investigate the incident, they were told some of the people involved were inside a nearby home. Officers reported hearing screaming coming from inside the house as they approached.
When they went into the home, officers found two young children in the basement and got them outside before continuing their search of the home and finding multiple people with stab wounds upstairs.
While the investigation is ongoing, Fryer says they believe a man pulled out a knife during a fight and was shot by one of the people he stabbed. In addition to the man with the gunshot wound being hospitalized, police say three others were taken to the hospital to be treated, but they are expected to survive.
As of Monday morning, police had not made any arrests.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
