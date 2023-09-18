Multiple people were injured Sunday night, one with potentially life threatening injuries, following an incident at the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle on Madison's west side, according to police.

MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple people were injured Sunday night, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, following an incident at the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle on Madison's southwest side, according to police.

Madison police officers responded to a weapons offense at about 10:22 p.m. after multiple people called reporting a large fight outside and hearing a gunshot.