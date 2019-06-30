UPDATE: Madison Police release new details after shots fired at Shake the Lake

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police have released new information about the shots fired as Saturday night's "Shake the Lake" fireworks were ending.

They say the incident happened inside Monona Terrace tunnel on John Nolen Drive, just before 10:30 p.m.

One person was shot, but their identity hasn't been released and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Officers said the people involved knew each other, and this was not a random act.

A Madison police officer also sustained a leg injury after the initial call.

Our crew on the scene Saturday night said once shots were heard, people in the crowd of thousands took off running.

Police are now asking for your help collecting more information. If you took any video on your phone last night that might assist police, you're asked to call 608-266-6014 to let them know.

