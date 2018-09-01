UPDATE: Elkhorn police still searching for suspect in brutal sexual assault

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are still searching for a suspect in a sexual assault earlier this week that seriously injured a woman.

Police were searching for a van that was at the scene of the assault on Tuesday night in the downtown area. According to a post on the Elkhorn Police Department's Facebook page, officers found the people who were in the van and determined they weren't involved in the attack.

Authorities are still trying to identify the assailant, who was last seen running east from a parking lot in the 10 block of South Lincoln Street, wearing blue jeans and a dark colored top.

Authorities reported earlier this week that the victim left her place of employment shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and didn't immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and when they discovered her vehicle in the parking lot.

Relatives then discovered the victim in the vehicle and phoned 911, police said. The victim was unable to communicate with officers, but it did appear that she was the victim of sexual assault. She was taken to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for injuries suffered during the attack.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 or the Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.