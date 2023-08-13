CHICAGO -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not be Chicago's new police superintendent, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday.
Johnson instead appointed Larry Snelling to the role. He will be formally introduced on Monday. Snelling was serving as chief of the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism.
"Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents, and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety," Johnson said.
Snelling was chosen over Barnes and Angel Novalez, who is the department's chief of constitutional policing and reform. Snelling replaces former Superintendent David Brown.
"I want to give special thanks to Chief Barnes and Chief Novalez, exceptional officers who I was honored to meet and engage with around their views on policing and public safety," Johnson said.
In a statement to News 3 Now Sunday, Barnes said that he feels "blessed" to work for the Madison Police Department, but also said that working for the Chicago Police Department was a dream of his.
"As a dad, I had to take the same advice I give my kids - follow your dreams," Barnes said. "During this process, I continued to work with our department on proactive policing and community outreach. Work, I will continue to do as your Chief."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also said she was happy to hear that Barnes will be staying with the Madison Police Department.
"I am glad to hear that Chief Barnes will be staying in Madison and will continue to incorporate data-driven strategies into the Madison Method of policing, engage the community, and make progress on crime prevention," the mayor said in a statement to News 3 Now. "He will continue to be an asset to Madison as we focus on issues of concern and advance community safety."
