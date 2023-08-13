Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not be Chicago's new police superintendent, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday.

Johnson instead appointed Larry Snelling to the role. He will be formally introduced on Monday. Snelling was serving as chief of the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism.