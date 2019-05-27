Upcoming weekend will have free outdoor activities in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - A number of outdoor activities will be free for Wisconsin residents and visitors for the first weekend in June.
According to the DNR, the following will take effect on June 1 and 2:
- A fishing license will not be required to fish at any waters. This includes inland trout and salmon fishing, which would normally require a trout stamp in addition to a license. However, limits on the size and types of fish that can be kept will still apply.
- All passes for DNR-owned state trails will be waived. Cooperatively-run state trails may also waive fees.
- All admission sticker fees for DNR-owned state parks will be waived.
- Registration and trail passes for ATVs will be waived.
To learn more about the free weekend, go to https://dnr.wi.gov/news/features/article/?id=101.
