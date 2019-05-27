News

Upcoming weekend will have free outdoor activities in Wisconsin

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 01:42 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 01:48 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A number of outdoor activities will be free for Wisconsin residents and visitors for the first weekend in June.

According to the DNR, the following will take effect on June 1 and 2: 

  • A fishing license will not be required to fish at any waters. This includes inland trout and salmon fishing, which would normally require a trout stamp in addition to a license. However, limits on the size and types of fish that can be kept will still apply. 
  • All passes for DNR-owned state trails will be waived. Cooperatively-run state trails may also waive fees.
  • All admission sticker fees for DNR-owned state parks will be waived. 
  • Registration and trail passes for ATVs will be waived.

To learn more about the free weekend, go to https://dnr.wi.gov/news/features/article/?id=101.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration