Upcoming dry forecast to help lower Madison lake levels

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 02:47 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:47 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison engineers said this week's dry forecast will help lower the city's lake levels.

According to a news release from the city, there will not be a significant rain threat until Thursday. 

City officials said Lake Monona's water levels have gone down slightly, a trend that is expected to continue through at least Thursday.

The release said Lake Mendota is cresting and that Dane County might have to increase the Tenney Dam's release rate as a result.

This could have a slight impact on the Yahara River's water levels throughout the isthmus.

Crews around the city will continue to monitor the forecast and any impacts it might have on Madison's streets and bike paths. 

