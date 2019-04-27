Unseasonable and ‘unreasonable' weather doesn't scare off campers

BARABOO, Wis. - Despite highs in the mid-30s and predicted snow, campers at Devil’s Lake aren’t letting the weather scare them away.

According to the Devil’s Lake phone line, all reservable campsites had already been filled before this weekend.

"With camping, you never know what the weather's gonna be,” camper Alan Kwon said.

"I wasn't expecting snow, at least,” another camper, Joe Hollowed, said.

Past February, flurries are rarely welcome.

"By the time it gets to like March, you're like, ‘OK I'm over it,’” Hollowed said. "April, it's unreasonable."

"It's a little scary,” Kwon said.

"We saw a lot of people leaving so far,” Kwon’s friend, Paul Fina said.

They planned the trip months ago.

"So we were thinking, 'Oh it's the beginning of spring. It should be warmer, perfect camping weather,” Kwon said. “We had no idea there would be a snow storm coming."

But with a few ways to keep warm, the crew from Chicago is toughing it out.

"We just got some New Glarus beer, so we're excited about that,” Kwon said.

"I think that's pretty typical for camping, to just roll with it no matter what,” Fina said.

Their neighbors, also from the Windy City have plans to put up with some less-than-ideal weather, too.

"We'll do jumping jacks,” Hollowed said. "We'll be walking around, getting good food. Surviving the cold, ideally."

The cold comes with some mixed reviews.

"I'm thrilled,” Hollowed said.

"I'm not,” his friend, Emelyne Gaugichau added. "I'm disappointed a little. I was hoping for spring weather, looking at the stars. Not being cold."

"Half the reason we came to Devil's Lake was bouldering and to try out real rock vs. indoor,” Kwon said. “It's a little sad."

Even with the threat of snow, these campers know that what matters is who joins you around the fire.

"We have a can-do attitude,” Hollowed said.

"We're with good friends, so it will be a good time no matter what,” Kwon said.



