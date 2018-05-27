University of Wisconsin researchers study bats, mosquitoes
MADISON, Wis. - A recently published study by University of Wisconsin researchers found the bats they studied ate 17 different types of mosquitoes, including nine that are potential carriers of the West Nile Virus.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that researchers studied two species of bats; the little brown bat and the big brown bat.
Researchers analyzed the bats' fecal material from samples collected at more than 20 Wisconsin sites in 2014.
Amy Wray is the study's author and a UW-Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology PhD student. She says the study found that bats eat a lot of mosquitoes in the spring. Bats are more likely to eat mosquitoes that breed multiple times a year.
Wray says researchers still want to learn how much of a bat's diet is mosquitoes.
Previous Story
USDA: Wisconsin milk production slows
Next Story
In Wisconsin, do too many Democrats want to be governor?
Local And Regional News
- Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash
- Rock County offers cooling centers for high-temperature weekend
- No injuries reported in two fights overnight, police say
- Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor
- Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man
- Officer stuck by needle while searching suspect's purse, police say