University of Wisconsin researchers study bats, mosquitoes

Posted: May 27, 2018 09:30 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A recently published study by University of Wisconsin researchers found the bats they studied ate 17 different types of mosquitoes, including nine that are potential carriers of the West Nile Virus.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that researchers studied two species of bats; the little brown bat and the big brown bat.

Researchers analyzed the bats' fecal material from samples collected at more than 20 Wisconsin sites in 2014.

Amy Wray is the study's author and a UW-Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology PhD student. She says the study found that bats eat a lot of mosquitoes in the spring. Bats are more likely to eat mosquitoes that breed multiple times a year.

Wray says researchers still want to learn how much of a bat's diet is mosquitoes.

