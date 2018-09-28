University of Chicago shuts down operations at Yerkes Observatory

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Williams Bay, Wis. - The University of Chicago is officially ceasing research and other activities at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wisconsin Monday.

According to a release, this past summer was the final season of activities at the observatory.

The university first made the announcement in March to engage with Yerkes staff and nearby communities to consider long-term plans for the property.

The observatory was first established in 1897, contributing to groundbreaking work by George Ellery Hale, Edwin Hubble and Subrahmanyan Chandrasekha. It was the home of the department of astronomy and astrophysics until the department began relocating to Hyde Park in the 1960s.

“Science at Yerkes in the 20th century led to key discoveries and advances in the field of astronomy, when the observatory helped build the foundation for modern astrophysics,” said Edward Kolb, dean of the division of the physical sciences and a professor in the department of astronomy and astrophysics. “It is an important part of the history of the University, and we hope it will become, in some form, a valuable resource to the surrounding community and visitors to the Lake Geneva area.”

The release said the Yerkes facility no longer contributes to the research mission of the University of Chicago. The work at the facility still is important to the university, but will relocate to the Hyde Park campus.

"Operating Yerkes no longer makes sense for the University from a programmatic or cost standpoint. Drawing to a close our operations there is the first step in a collaborative process to determine the ultimate disposition of the buildings and property,” said David Fithian, executive vice president of the university.