MADISON, Wis. -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter is opening a new admission unit in an effort to open up more room in its emergency departments, the healthcare provider said Tuesday.
The new unit will be a medically-monitored waiting area for adults who need to be admitted to the hospital, but are waiting for an open bed. The unit will care for between four to eight patients at a time.
"Our goal is to open up even more beds for the people who need them," director of patient care Liz Nelson said.
The new unit will also help ambulatory patients who may need an unscheduled admission to the hospital. Nelson said the unit will help with the flow of hospital operations.
"If there's a patient with a discharge order, waiting til 4 p.m. for a loved one to take them home, we have someone waiting for that bed," Nelson said. "If we have them wait for that bed in our emergency rooms...we can initiate care for them but we're also taking away an opportunity for another community member off the table."
The new unit solves the problem by giving nurses a chance to begin care for patients, while keeping emergency room beds available. The nurses who will staff the new unit are already working in different departments around the hospital.
"They're very skilled at admissions, it's one of the things they do best," Nelson said. "Since they work on all the units, they know the best landing place for the patient to get the type of care that they need."
