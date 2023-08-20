MADISON, Wis. -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital is without air conditioning Sunday afternoon at the same time that Madison experiences some of the hottest weather of the year.
A UnityPoint Health spokesperson confirmed the outage to News 3 Now Sunday, and said the healthcare provider is working with Madison Gas and Electric to get air conditioning restored as soon as possible.
The outage began Sunday morning when a utility failure knocked out power to the hospital's chillers, causing heat and humidity issues throughout the building.
"We are working closely with our utility partner to evaluate and remedy the situation as quickly as possible," the healthcare provider said in a statement. "We apologize for any discomfort this issue is causing our patients, visitors and staff, and hope to have it resolved soon."
The healthcare provider said there have been no other equipment failures connected to the A/C failure, and no admitted patients have been moved or transferred.
A spokesperson said temperatures inside the hospital range from between the mid-70's to the low-80's. No scheduled surgeries have been impacted by the outage.
It is unclear what caused the outage but it comes as temperatures across southern Wisconsin soar into the 90's. Those temperatures are expected to decline Monday, but heat indices could reach above 100 degrees by midweek.
This is a breaking news situation. News 3 Now and Channel3000.com will provide further information when we learn more.