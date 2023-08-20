UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital is without air conditioning Sunday afternoon at the same time that Madison experiences some of the hottest weather of the year.

A UnityPoint Health spokesperson confirmed the outage to News 3 Now Sunday, and said the healthcare provider is working with Madison Gas and Electric to get air conditioning restored as soon as possible.