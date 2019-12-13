UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces top baby names of 2019

Markus Knigge/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. - UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced the top baby names at its hospital in 2019 were Charlotte and Jack/Jackson/Jaxon.

According to a release, Jack/Jackson/Jaxon is No. 1 for the second year in a row. There were more than 4,500 babies born at Meriter so far this year.

2019 Girls Names

1. Charlotte

2. Madelynn

3. Evelynn

4. Olivia

5. Claire/Clara

6. Lilian/Lilliana

7. Emma

8. Harper

9. Norah/Nora

10. Isabelle/Isabella

2019 Boys Names

1. Jackson/Jaxon/Jack

2. Oliver

3. Theodore/Theo

4. Lucas/Luke

5. Henry

6. Liam

7. Leonardo/Leo

8. Owen

9. Noah

10. Samuel/Sam

The top names at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Madison were also announced this week with Owen and Grace being the most popular.

