UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces top baby names of 2019

Charlotte, Jackson/Jaxon/Jack at top of list

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 11:17 AM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:17 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced the top baby names at its hospital in 2019 were Charlotte and Jack/Jackson/Jaxon.

According to a release, Jack/Jackson/Jaxon is No. 1 for the second year in a row. There were more than 4,500 babies born at Meriter so far this year. 

2019 Girls Names
1. Charlotte 
2. Madelynn
3. Evelynn
4. Olivia
5. Claire/Clara  
6. Lilian/Lilliana
7. Emma
8. Harper
9. Norah/Nora 
10. Isabelle/Isabella 

2019 Boys Names
1. Jackson/Jaxon/Jack
2. Oliver
3. Theodore/Theo
4. Lucas/Luke
5. Henry
6. Liam
7. Leonardo/Leo
8. Owen 
9. Noah
10. Samuel/Sam 

The top names at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Madison were also announced this week with Owen and Grace being the most popular.

