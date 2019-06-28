UnityPoint Health announces merger with Sanford Health

DES MOINES, Iowa - Officials with UnityPoint Health have announced they will merge the organization with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

The Iowa-based UnityPoint Health operates UnityPoint Merriter hospital and clinics in Dane County. With the new merger, the two companies hope to create high-quality and affordable health care options for their patients.

The new merger will create one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country with more than $11 billion in operating revenue. The organization will have more than 83,000 employees and 2,600 physicians in 26 states and nine countries.

Officials with the two organizations said the merger is still under review and should be finalized by the end of 2019.

In 2017, UnityPoint Health Meriter and UW Health announced a business relationship that would allow patients to be treated at facilities that best meet their needs.

