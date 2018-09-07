United Way launches flood relief fund

Submitted photo

MADISON, Wis. - Officials from the United Way of Dane County announced Friday the launch of the United Way Flood Relief Fund to help the need in the community after recent floods throughout Dane County and beyond.

According to a release, United Way's 2-1-1 information and referral service, which connects residents to resources, has seen the call volume triple as families look for help after flooding. Out of the calls, the release said 53 percent of families say insurance will not cover damage costs while an additional 27 percent are unsure.

The United Way Flood Relief Fun will be used to help Dane County families' needs that will be unmet by other programs over the next few months like utility payments, prescriptions, medical supplies and car or home repairs not covered by insurance.

All of the dollars raised will be given back into the community. United Way officials said they will not collect administrative support.

A cross-community committee includes representatives from all areas affected will work to make equitable choices about investments. The committee plans to coordinate resources with local partner agencies.

To make a donation, visit its fund website or text "Help4Flood" to 40403.