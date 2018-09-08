United Way assists Dane County flooding victims

MADISON, Wis. - The United Way of Dane County announced a flooding relief fund today to assist those affected by historic rains and flooding in the area.

Late July's flooding significantly damaged towns like Cross Plains and Mazomanie throughout the county. The latest estimates from Dane County estimate $154 million in public and private flooding damage.

According to the organization, the United Way Flood Relief Fund will address the immediate needs of individuals and families affected by the storms.

Local businesses and individuals have contacted us in search of a coordinated, efficient and community-led way to help our neighbors in need. To that end, we are launching a Flood Relief Fund. Learn more: https://t.co/l55DbtJ06X pic.twitter.com/y4tOxR0iuA — United Way Dane Co (@unitedwaydaneco) September 7, 2018

Additionally, the organization will help disburse funds from local relief funds in an equitable fashion.

"It's like, 'OK, we raised the money, now what?' And that's when United Way comes in to help. That's what we do," said Director of Community Impact Sandy Erickson. "That's where our expertise is. It's wonderful in a way to be there at a time of very visible need."

The organization said that the funds will be used to meet the immediate needs of the community, such as home and car repairs that were not covered by insurance. According to the organization, 53 percent of families who reported damage said their insurance would not cover the cost.

The disbursement of funds will be decided by a cross-community committee who will coordinate to ensure that the money is distributed equitably and efficiently.