Unions pushing for pocketbook proposals from 2020 Democrats

The Democratic presidential field looks like a union activist's dream. But some labor leaders worry the broad array of candidates haven't been talking enough about issues that matter to working people.

The conversation in the sprawling field has been pulled in several directions. Candidates have debated the Senate filibuster, the size of the Supreme Court and breaking up technology companies. Sometimes they've embraced proposals that have alienated some segments of the labor movement. Some unions are against a national single-payer system because it'd eliminate the health benefits they fought for. Other worry about the Green New Deal ending good-paying jobs that rely on fossil fuels.

Behind the unease is a recognition that Democrats need to win back some of the workers who voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

