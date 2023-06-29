MADISON, Wis. -- Union employees at TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, said in a press release Thursday evening that negotiations had stalled with their employer since calling a halt to their strike in early June -- a characterization the company claims is false.
Workers called off the strike in early June, saying TruStage had displayed positive movement in their negotiations. At the time, however, the union said they voted to authorize another strike within 30 days if negotiations failed.
According to the press release on Thursday, the union said TruStage had cancelled two out of the four planned bargaining sessions after the end of the strike.
"The bad faith, surface bargaining we’ve seen from them signifies a process that has become paralyzed by employer obstruction," the release stated.
In a response sent to News 3 Now Thursday night, officials at TruStage said they were "extremely disappointed" in what they called "repeated false claims" from OPEIU Local 39.
"For more than a year, we have offered numerous proposals and bargaining opportunities on behalf of TruStage’s represented employees," TruStage Media and Reputation Consultant Barclay Pollak said in an e-mail to News 3 Now. "These overtures were met with silence from the union. Only in recent weeks have they agreed to come to the bargaining table."
Pollak said the two sides met for several hours on Wednesday, claiming the union has not responded to proposals that have been made.
"The union did not address multiple open items, did not respond to the company’s pending information requests and did not follow up on any of the numerous responses to their information requests and substantive proposals the company has provided over the past two weeks," Pollak said, characterizing Wednesday's meeting. "Rather than engaging in meaningful discussions, union leadership has focused on making false claims in the media."
Despite claiming the union has mischaracterized the negotiations, TruStage says it was to continue the bargaining process to " achieve a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, customers, and company."
