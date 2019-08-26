Union South farmers' market returns in September

Amandalynn Jones

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Union is bringing back its Campus Farmers' Market Thursdays starting next Thursday, Sept. 5.

According to a release, the farmers' market will feature local and organic products Sept. 5 until Oct. 24, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local vendors, including Bloom Bake Shop, Chrysalis Pops, Porchlight Products and Savory Accents, will be vending at the market.

"It's an honor and pleasure to support local businesses and increase food accessibility in the downtown Madison area," Wisconsin Union Associate Director of Dining and Hospitality Carl Korz said.

At the first market, Union team members will give away free canvas bags while supplies last. On Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, they will be giving out loyalty cards so customers can get $8 off Farm to Table Bags, which have fresh produce and a recipe tailored to the bag's produce.

If customers with loyalty cards purchase a Farm to Table bag at every market this fall, they will receive the final bag for free.

Throughout the markets, there will be events like live music, dogs from Dogs On Call, crafting and food samples.

It's that time of year again…the Campus Farmers Market is coming back on September 5th! 🍅🥦🌽 #cfm Stay tuned for exciting updates: union.wisc.edu/cfm Posted by The Wisconsin Union on Sunday, August 25, 2019

