UNIMA continues Fourth of July picnic celebration

The Union of Nigerians Madison Area joined together Thursday at Sheehan Park for a United States Independence Day picnic.

The organization started in 1994 as a way to bring together Nigerians who are living in the Madison area. According to UNIMA president Chukwuemeka Iwuagwu, the Fourth of July picnic started shortly after the organization was founded.

"This is [an event] that brings us together," Iwuagwu said. "We get to see each other and catch up on things."

The picnic celebrates American independence and freedom, and it is an annual event. UNIMA dedicates itself to fostering unity among Nigerians in the Madison area and advocating for Nigerians for any resources they may need.

Anyone is invited to the picnic, and UNIMA always has its doors open to Nigerians who are looking for help and friendships as they move to Wisconsin.

