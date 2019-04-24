Under a new proposal you could have more time to pay off a Madison parking ticket

MADISON, Wis. - If you park often in Madison’s downtown, odds are you’ve gotten a parking ticket. Under a new city proposal you may have more time to pay it off.

Currently, drivers have 10 days to pay their ticket, before a $10 late fee is added. After 21 days parking violators receive another $10 fee.

Under the new proposal put forth by Alder Mike Tierney of District 16, the grace period would increase from 10 to 14 days and 21 to 25 days.

Hate parking tickets? Inspired by a recent ordinance in Milwaukee that extends the grace period to pay. Madison Alder Mike Tierney is proposing extending the period to pay from ten days to 14. The proposal received unanimous support at a finance committee meeting Monday — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) April 24, 2019

While it may not seem like a lot, Tierney said it's designed so people who are paid every two weeks receive another paycheck before the deadline. Tierney said he was inspired by a similar ordinance passed in Milwaukee.

The proposal gained unanimous support at Madison’s finance committee Monday. It will likely be taken up at the next common council meeting.



