Under a new proposal you could have more time to pay off a Madison parking ticket

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 10:57 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - If you park often in Madison’s downtown, odds are you’ve gotten a parking ticket. Under a new city proposal you may have more time to pay it off.

Currently, drivers have 10 days to pay their ticket, before a $10 late fee is added. After 21 days parking violators receive another $10 fee. 

Under the new proposal put forth by Alder Mike Tierney of District 16, the grace period would increase from 10 to 14 days and 21 to 25 days.

 

 

While it may not seem like a lot, Tierney said it's designed so people who are paid every two weeks receive another paycheck before the deadline. Tierney said he was inspired by a similar ordinance passed in Milwaukee.  

The proposal gained unanimous support at Madison’s finance committee Monday. It will likely be taken up at the next common council meeting. 
 

 

 

