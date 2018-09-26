Unattended pan starts fire causing $20K in damage

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A structure fire in the town of Sun Prairie caused about $20,000 worth of damage to an apartment, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County deputies and the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 5 p.m Tuesday. When officials arrived, the residents were present and out of the building without injury.

The fire started after a pan was left unattended on the stove. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of the damaged apartment.

Officials do not believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.