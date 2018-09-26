Unattended pan starts fire causing $20K in damage
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A structure fire in the town of Sun Prairie caused about $20,000 worth of damage to an apartment, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Dane County deputies and the Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 5 p.m Tuesday. When officials arrived, the residents were present and out of the building without injury.
The fire started after a pan was left unattended on the stove. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of the damaged apartment.
Officials do not believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.
Local And Regional News
- Janesville fire chief says retirement is not related to union dispute with city
- Unattended pan starts fire causing $20K in damage
- Madison Common Council approves $43 million State Street hotel project
- 'Absolutely wild': Devoted Packers fan shocked after tackling tweet goes viral
- 'It's terrific news': Forward Janesville excited to hear I-39/90 project to finish ahead of schedule
- Consumer Reports: Which toaster pops to the top