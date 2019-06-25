Unable to meet health department standards, longtime Sun Prairie bar and restaurant closes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A popular bar and restaurant in Sun Prairie is closed after the owners were unable to meet standards put it in place by the health department.

Officials with Public Health of Madison and Dane County said Mc Govern's Club and Restaurant closed after the owners were unable to afford changes to the kitchen in order to maintain Wisconsin health standards.

Public health officials said the owners were given the option to keep the restaurant's bar open, but declined.

According to the restaurant's website, Mc Govern's opened in 1935 as a bar named Woody's.

In the 1940s, the name changed to its current name and by the early 1950s included Sun Prairie's first 10-unit motel. Eventually, the motel expanded and a restaurant was added.

