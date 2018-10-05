Uber driver accused of raping woman in car pleads guilty to one charge

MADISON, Wis. - The Uber driver accused of knocking a Madison woman unconscious and raping her in the back of his car will be on probation for one year, according to court records.

Doteh A. Mensah, 36, of Fitchburg, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and one year of probation.

Mensah pleaded guilty by means of no contest to a charge of substantial battery. The charge of second-degree sexual assault by use of force was dismissed.

A woman told police she was battered and sexually assaulted by Mensah on Nov. 24.