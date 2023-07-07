MADISON, Wis. -- U.S. Marshals arrested 11 fugitives last month as part of an operation targeting sex offenders, officials said Friday.
The operation was carried out in Dane, Sauk, Rock and Juneau Counties between June 19 and June 30. A total of 26 sex offender compliance checks carried out in Dane County alone, identifying 23 compliant and three non-compliant sex offenders.
David Henderson, 48, was arrested in Fitchburg on June 21 on a feloy warrant for allegedly failing to maintain sex offender registration. Officials said a warrant for a similar charge was issued for Henderson out of Chesapeake, Va.
Martize Sulton, 41, was arrested on June 23 in Madison on a felony warrant for allegedly violating his parole. Officials said he failed to report to his agent and failed to comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program.
Abraham Simmons, 28, was arrested on June 23 in Madison for violating parole. Officials said he failed to comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program. Simmons was on parole after being convicted of child enticement.
Officials said Simmons was found in an underground parking garage and tried to run from officers when they tried to contact him. He was chased up multiple flights of stairs before he surrendered.
John Johnson, 37, was arrested on June 22 in Beloit on a felony warrant for not complying with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and violating parole. Johnson was previously convicted for possession of child pornography.
