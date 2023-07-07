U.S. Marshals arrest

MADISON, Wis. -- U.S. Marshals arrested 11 fugitives last month as part of an operation targeting sex offenders, officials said Friday.

The operation was carried out in Dane, Sauk, Rock and Juneau Counties between June 19 and June 30. A total of 26 sex offender compliance checks carried out in Dane County alone, identifying 23 compliant and three non-compliant sex offenders.