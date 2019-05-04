Two young African penguins make debut at Henry Vilas Zoo

Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. - Henry Vilas Zoo's latest African penguins, Robben and Dassen, have made their public debut for the first time since they were hatched last winter.

The penguins, named after South African islands, were hatched three days apart. The zoo was able to use its expert staff and accreditation to hatch chicks, which belong to an endangered species, inside zoo facilities.

Now that the penguins have grown in their waterproof feathers and gone through swimming lessons, the zoo says that the two are ready to join the flock in the penguin exhibit.

According to a Facebook post, the penguins have the choice to stay in or go outside in order to form positive associations with the outside world.

Robben and Dassen will be ready to explore during the zoo's Party for the Plant event on Saturday, the post said.

