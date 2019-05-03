Two years from opening, Madisonians to get first look at $13 million Public Market

Courtesy of the Madison Public Market Foundation

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Public Market is still two years from opening, but soon, people will get a sneak peek at the building, its design, and future vendors.

The open house for the $13 million project is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. May 8 at 200 N. First Street, the future location of the market. Right now, that building houses city fleet vehicles.

During the open house, people will have opportunities to share feedback on updated designs, sample food, meet vendors, and tour the building. This is the first time the public will be able to step foot in the building.

MORE: Leaders say new public market will be 'iconic' and a regional destination after location change

The Madison Public Market will be a year-round, inclusive and welcoming community destination. It will feature a diverse group of entrepreneurs, offering fresh produce from local farmers and handcrafted arts & crafts.

There will be 35-45 permanent vendors at the market. A rotating mix of temporary and pop-up vendors will also have items for sale.

Construction will begin next fall on the Madison Public Market. It's scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.