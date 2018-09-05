Two years after devastating fire, The Night Owl reopens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Greg Ardisson didn't always know he wanted to own his own restaurant. In fact, it was his mom's idea.

"My mother's health was failing," Ardisson said. "We had limited funds, and we wanted to do something with the little bit she had before the hospital took the money away. She said, 'do you want to buy a tavern?'"

With his mother's help, Greg purchased what he would call The Night Owl in Evansville. Shortly after, his mother's health took a turn.

"We bought the place and opened it in July. She passed in December of that same year," Ardisson said. "The only real foothold I had was hanging on to that tavern restaurant and do whatever I could to keep it open,"

Greg said times were tough early on, and admitted at one point, he was sleeping on the floor of the restaurant. Yet as time went on, the Night Owl became more popular, bringing in an eclectic group of both old and young.

Along the way, Greg met and married his wife Rita, who joined him at the restaurant. Eventually, their sons Trevor and Travis also joined.

Things seemed to be going smoothly, until October 5th, 2016.

"I talked to my son Travis who was bartending and I then I went home," said Ardisson. "A half hour later, he told me the place was on fire."

Living only blocks away, Ardisson was the first responder on the scene.

"I grabbed the hose out of the basement, and I was trying to knock down the flames with it. It got inside the walls and after that it was a done deal."

It wasn't long after that Ardisson said he began looking at opportunities to reopen. On Wednesday, the opportunity finally came true. After years of working, the Night Owl reopened at its new location- just down the road from where it was located for decades prior.

"We are extremely happy to be back and to provide a place for the people of Evansville to go and get good food and good service on a consistent basis," he said. "I think we did a pretty good job here."