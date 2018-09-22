Two victims from Middleton shooting released from hospital, one remains in fair condition
MADISON, Wis. - Two victims from the Middleton shooting have been released from the hospital, officials said Saturday morning.
One other victim is still recovering from their injuries at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and is in fair condition, according to Gian Galassi, a spokesperson for UW Health.
Documents released earlier this week said that one of the victims in Wednesday's shooting was shot 10 times.
Local And Regional News
- Two victims from Middleton shooting released from hospital, one remains in fair condition
- Records: 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy
- Ha Long Bay to reopen over 4 months after driver crashed into restaurant
- Wisconsin Dells police chief writes letter to court on behalf of 6th-offense drunken driver
- Officials warn not to jump to conclusion that Middleton shooting is related to mental health
- It's time to take suicide seriously