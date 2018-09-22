News

Two victims from Middleton shooting released from hospital, one remains in fair condition

Posted: Sep 22, 2018 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2018 07:56 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two victims from the Middleton shooting have been released from the hospital, officials said Saturday morning.

One other victim is still recovering from their injuries at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and is in fair condition, according to Gian Galassi, a spokesperson for UW Health.

Documents released earlier this week said that one of the victims in Wednesday's shooting was shot 10 times.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration