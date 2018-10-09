Two victims of Wisconsin River accident from Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Portage County sheriff's officials say the two victims of a boating accident on the Wisconsin River are from Stevens Point.

The body of 60-year-old James Glodowksi was recovered shortly after the boat accident near the Lake DuBay dam Saturday. Fifty-six-year-old Timothy Coulthurst is missing and presumed drowned.

WSAW-TV reports poor weather and treacherous water conditions have hampered search efforts. The sheriff's office is warning boaters about getting to close to the dam because heavy rain upstream has forced large volumes of water through the Wisconsin River dam system.