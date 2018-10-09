News

Two victims of Wisconsin River accident from Stevens Point

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 07:46 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 07:46 AM CDT

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Portage County sheriff's officials say the two victims of a boating accident on the Wisconsin River are from Stevens Point.

The body of 60-year-old James Glodowksi was recovered shortly after the boat accident near the Lake DuBay dam Saturday. Fifty-six-year-old Timothy Coulthurst is missing and presumed drowned.

WSAW-TV reports poor weather and treacherous water conditions have hampered search efforts. The sheriff's office is warning boaters about getting to close to the dam because heavy rain upstream has forced large volumes of water through the Wisconsin River dam system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration