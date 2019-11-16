All lanes on WI-78 reopen following two unrelated vehicle crashes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

All lanes on Highway 78 have reopened following two unrelated vehicle crashes Friday.

According to an incident notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the first crash happened at 5 p.m. at Highway 78 and County Highway Y. It was recorded as an accident with injury, according to Dane County dispatch.

The second crash occurred 30 minutes later at 5:30 p.m. off Bolton Road and WI-78. Dane County dispatch said this crash involved four vehicles. People were also injured in the crash, but no information has been given on the condition of the injured. Emergency medical services responded to both crashes.

Officials said the scene was cleared at 6:23 p.m.

