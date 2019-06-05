Two teens driving stolen SUV crashed into car, fled scene
MADISON, Wis. - Two male teens fled from a damaged and stolen SUV after one of the teens rear-ended a car on South Gammon Road at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday
According to an incident report, the teens were driving a Chevrolet Traverse that was listed as stolen out of Cottage Grove.
There were no injuries from the crash, but the victim's car ended up on a nearby lawn.
Witnesses saw the driver and passenger of the Traverse flee on Park Ridge Drive. Later, an officer found the Traverse with its doors open, still running and stopped in a traffic lane.
