Two teens, 12-year-old boy detained for hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
MADISON, Wis. - Two teens and a 12-year-old boy were detained for a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car in Madison on Friday afternoon, officials said.
According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Ravenswood Road at 3 p.m. after reports of a vehicle being driven erratically. Authorities said the car's tires were squealing and the vehicle had crashed into something. Police later determined that the vehicle was stolen.
Officers found a subject who matched the description of one of the suspects who was running in the 6600 block of Tottenham Road. A K-9 track led to a house on the same block.
Police said the three boys involved were found and detained, with the 12-year-old boy being released without charges. The 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were sent to the Juvenile Reception Center in Madison.
An investigation is ongoing.
