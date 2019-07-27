Two teens, 12-year-old boy detained for hit-and-run crash involving stolen car

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Two teens and a 12-year-old boy were detained for a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car in Madison on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Ravenswood Road at 3 p.m. after reports of a vehicle being driven erratically. Authorities said the car's tires were squealing and the vehicle had crashed into something. Police later determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Officers found a subject who matched the description of one of the suspects who was running in the 6600 block of Tottenham Road. A K-9 track led to a house on the same block.

Police said the three boys involved were found and detained, with the 12-year-old boy being released without charges. The 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were sent to the Juvenile Reception Center in Madison.

An investigation is ongoing.

