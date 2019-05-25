Two teams from Darlington Elementary-Middle School win national wind turbine competition

Darlington Elementary-Middle School KidWind Teams Courtesy of Jon G. [ + - ] Courtesy of Jon G. [ + - ] Courtesy of Jon G. [ + - ] Courtesy of Jon G. [ + - ]

HOUSTON, Texas - Two teams from Darlington Elementary-Middle School won the 2019 National KidWind Challenge in Houston on Friday.

Darlington's The Breezy Bees and The Single Bladies were two of the highest-scoring teams in the middle school age division, earning the title of Top KidWind Challenge Team. There were 10 of these distinctions in total.

58 middle school teams and 24 high school teams competed at the two-day event. The competition tested students on their knowledge of renewable energy, along with their design and problem-solving abilities. A panel of wind industry professionals also tested the energy outputs of their handcrafted wind turbines.

"Every year, I'm impressed by the ingenuity and passion our national qualifying teams put into their designs, but the level of excitement our teams and their fan clubs had this year was like no other," said Michael Arquin, founder of KidWind. "We hope the fun and success these students experienced during the challenge encourages them to pursue renewable energy or engineering as a career."

Judges determined the team scores based on the students' performance of four different tasks. The five teams from each age division with the highest performance were given $250 prizes.

KidWind also hosted a team bowling party at Lucky Strike Houston and took students, coaches and family members to a Houston Astros baseball game at Minute Maid Park. For those who came from rural and high-needs areas, this was their first major league baseball game.

The KidWind Challenge began in 2009 with the help of partners and sponsors. To date, 35,000 students have been involved in 227 local challenges and five national challenges. This year's event took place in the George R. Brown Convention Center Grand Ballroom during the American Wind Energy Association WINDPOWER 2019 conference, which ran from Tuesday through Thursday.

It was the final event for the KidWind Challenge season, which included 32 local challenges throughout the country for four months. To qualify for the national convention, 280 students competed at both the local events and Online KidWind Challenge.

