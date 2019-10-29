Two Sun Prairie schools announce new mascots

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie Schools announced the mascots for two new schools Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Sun Prairie West High School's mascot will be the wolves. Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, which will be the third sixth-eighth grade middle school in Sun Prairie, will be the Huskies.

The Wolves and Huskies will join the mascot team in fall 2022.

"Thank you to the community, students and staff for your input during the process," the post said.

