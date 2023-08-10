Madison Police Department squad car night generic
MADISON, Wis. -- Two separate crashes on W. Washington in downtown Madison lead to multiple fatalities between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to Madison Police. 

The first crash happened right after 9:00 p.m. at S. Park St. and W. Washington Ave. One person was killed in this crash and two others were transported to a hospital for their injuries. 