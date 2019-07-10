Two sent to hospital after ATV crash in Rome

ROME, Wis. - Two people were sent to a hospital after an ATV injury in Rome on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rome Police Department says it responded to Adams Avenue west of STH 13 for a crash at 2:55 p.m.

Officials say they saw two males and an overturned ATV.

First responders said in a press release that one of the males had been pinned under the ATV unconscious before the officers arrived.

The ATV had been traveling east on Adams Avenue when the driver attempted to turn south on an ATV trail at a speed too fast for the conditions, causing it to overturn, according to the release.

Josh Bledsoe, 19, was transported to Riverview Hospital for injuries and cited for careless operation of an ATV and operating without a safety certificate.

Passenger Robert Hoefling, 56, was transported to Riverview Hospital for injuries.

Officials say neither man was wearing a helmet.

