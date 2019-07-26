Two Sauk County Sheriff's Office employees receive national commendation

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

Two members of the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Detective Sgt. Eric Miller and Detective Scott Steinhorst, were honored in Washington, D.C. by the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the United States interdiction coordinator.

A release said the two men were honored with Investigator Rick Severson, of Iowa County; USPIS Ross Hinckly; Grant County Investigator Jay Fitzgerald; Special Agent Scott Leck, of the Wisconsin Department of Justice; and Laura Przbylinski, of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Wisconsin.

The group received a commendation for their work as part of a team led by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to help fight the nation's drug problem.

The investigation involved a former Spring Green and Dodgeville resident who was accused of selling a fentanyl analogue nationwide.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.