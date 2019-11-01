Two people transported by Med Flight after head-on car collision in Sauk County

BARABOO, Wis. - Two cars collided head-on Thursday at 5 p.m., causing two people to be transported by Med Flight for injuries they suffered in the crash.

According to a release, the crash happened on City View Road, .1-mile east of Jefferson Street in the Township of Baraboo. A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound and driving over the center half of the roadway. A 2012 Chevy Cruz was eastbound on City View Road when the two cars collided head-on.

The release said two passengers from the Chevy Cruz were taken to the hospital by Med Flight due to the nature of injuries. The operators of both vehicles had minor injuries. Speed and alcohol are not suspected to be factors of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

