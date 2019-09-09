Two people left uninjured when car strikes stop sign, embankment, overturns in Exeter

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Green County Sheriff

EXETER, Wis. - Green County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the W4500 block of county highway W in the Town of Exeter Sunday at 2:26 p.m. for a report of a single car rollover crash.

The release said Brenna K. Meyer, a 17-year-old from Belleville, was traveling eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle. The car entered a ditch, then hit a stop sign and an embankment. The car overturned and stopped on its tires.

Meyer, along with a juvenile passenger, were not injured and both wore seatbelts.

The vehicle was damaged and the airbags deployed. The vehicle was towed from the crash site.

