Two people injured after vehicle fails to stop, resulting in crash that turned vehicle on its side

MADISON, Wis. - Two people were injured in a crash on Londonderry Drive Monday around 11:50 p.m.

According to a Madison Fire Department release, one of the cars was returning from the airport when another vehicle didn't stop at an intersection. The crash caused the vehicle to turn on its side.

As the vehicle was resting on the driver's side, Engine 10 firefighters cut the windshield to access those in the cars and opened the moon roof. Ladder Company 8 helped remove those with injuries through the large moon roof.

After evaluating each passenger, paramedics took both to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

